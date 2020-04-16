April 16 (UPI) -- A day after the Internal Revenue Service launched its stimulus payment tracking tool, many taxpayers have run into troubles and frustration.
The IRS "Get My Payment" tool went live Wednesday and it wasn't long before Americans reached a dead end, seeing various error messages that kept them from finding the status of their payments.
The tool requires taxpayers to enter their identification number, partial address and postal code to verify their identity. Upon submission, they should see the status of their stimulus payment. But many didn't get that far.
One error message said, "payment status not available," while others were informed they'd been locked out of the system for 24 hours for making too many attempts. Others were told their information didn't match that which the IRS has on file.
The agency said users may be getting the error notifications because they aren't eligible for the stimulus payment or because they hadn't filed returns for 2018 or 2019. Others who are eligible and filed a recent return, however, were also seeing the message.
The phrase "payment status is not available" was trending on Twitter for hours Wednesday after the tool was activated.
"Payment Status Not Available...please help us!," wrote one user. "Is this a computer glitch? We are all in panic!"
"I'm getting the dreaded 'Payment Status Not Available' on the IRA site AND my bank's mobile banking system is currently offline, this rollout is going great," wrote another.
"[The] tool is operating at record volumes. ... In some situations, the app responds: Status Not Available," the IRS said in a tweet later Wednesday, referring users to a help page on its website.
"What happened is instead of having an error message or a message saying the system is very busy, it just says your information isn't in here, that was the default," IRS spokesman Luis Garcia told CNBC.
"Just be patient, check back later. If you filed last year's or this year's taxes we have your information."
There had been other problems with the IRS' handling of the payments, including some money being sent to the wrong bank accounts, and even people who have died.
Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky said Wednesday he'd heard from a friend that his father who died two years ago received a $1,200 payment.
"This is insane, but just the tip of the iceberg," Massie tweeted.
Massie drew bipartisan ire in Congress last month when he threatened to demand a roll-call vote for the $2.2 trillion relief package, forcing some Democrats to travel to Washington amid the outbreak to form a quorum.
The stimulus payments will amount to $1,200 per adult for those whose income is less than $75,000. The amount gradually decreases for Americans who make between $75,000 and $99,000, and those who earn more will not receive stimulus funds. The Treasury will also pay $500 per child under 17 years old.
COVID-19 pandemic alters life in New York City
A woman bangs a pot as a noisemaker to salute healthcare workers in New York City on April 14. Every evening at 7 p.m., residents open their windows to cheer them. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Paramedics and other emergency medical workers from around the country assemble for a meeting among ambulances at Fort Totten Park in Queens. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Healthcare workers from around the country assemble for a meeting. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A pedestrian wearing protective face mask crosses an intersection near Wyckoff Heights Medical Center on April 14. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
People wait in line for food wearing protective face masks while New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks to workers at The Campaign Against Hunger food pantry on April 14. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
De Blasio gives a thumbs-up to workers at the food pantry. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Church pews are empty of parishioners while Cardinal Timothy Dolan offers Easter Sunday Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
One World Trade Center is lit in in blue to honor hospital workers and first responders fighting COVID-19. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A woman walks in Times Square wearing protective goggles, latex gloves and a face mask on April 7. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Healthcare workers wheel out the bodies of patients who died of coronavirus at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center on April 6. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A healthcare worker takes a break outside the hospital on April 6. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Hila Revilla of Queens sobs as workers from the The Humane Society of New York take her 17-year-old dog Bambi to be euthanized on April 3. Revilla was not allowed inside the building and had to say her final goodbye on the 59th Street sidewalk. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Pedestrians walk by the Apollo Theater marquee in Harlem on April 3. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A woman walks a dog in Central Park where a field hospital is ready to take in sick patients on April 1. The tents are located along the East Meadow near Mount Sinai Hospital and are being used as an overflow medical center. They were erected in 48 hours by the non-profit charity Samaritan's Purse. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Empire State Building is lit in the red and white colors of the Red Cross intended to honor emergency workers on March 31. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A body wrapped in red fabric is rolled to a hearse by medical workers wearing protective masks, equipment and garments as protection from COVID-19 contamination at Brooklyn Hospital Center on March 31. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The USNS Comfort Navy ship moves along the Hudson River and the Manhattan Skyline on route to dock on March 30. The floating hospital aims to relieve pressure on other facilities overwhelmed with coronavirus patients. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Pedestrian and traveler traffic is scant in Grand Central Terminal on March 29. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Newly erected hospital rooms are sectioned off with white curtains after Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks with the New York National Guard at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on March 27. The Javits Center is setting up to be turned into field hospitals to test and possibly treat cases of COVID-19. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Cuomo speaks with the New York National Guard at the convention center. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Pedestrians walk in an uncrowded Central Park on March 26. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A pedestrian crosses a Manhattan street near the George Washington Bridge on March 24. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
A trader puts on his vest on an empty floor at the New York Stock Exchange after the closing bell on Wall Street on March 20. The NYSE moved temporarily to fully electronic trading on March 23 due to the pandemic. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Elevator buttons are covered in what appear to be cleaning agent in a Manhattan apartment building on March 18. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Workers in protective suits wait for the arrival of patients at New York state's first drive-through coronavirus mobile testing center at Glen Island Park in New Rochelle, N.Y., on March 13. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Purple ribbons hang outside the Young Israel of New Rochelle synagogue on March 10. A one-mile containment zone around New Rochelle in Westchester County was set up after early cases of the coronavirus were traced there. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo