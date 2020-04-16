The phrase "payment status is not available" was trending on Twitter for hours Wednesday after the tool was activated. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- A day after the Internal Revenue Service launched its stimulus payment tracking tool, many taxpayers have run into troubles and frustration.

The IRS "Get My Payment" tool went live Wednesday and it wasn't long before Americans reached a dead end, seeing various error messages that kept them from finding the status of their payments.

The tool requires taxpayers to enter their identification number, partial address and postal code to verify their identity. Upon submission, they should see the status of their stimulus payment. But many didn't get that far.

One error message said, "payment status not available," while others were informed they'd been locked out of the system for 24 hours for making too many attempts. Others were told their information didn't match that which the IRS has on file.

The agency said users may be getting the error notifications because they aren't eligible for the stimulus payment or because they hadn't filed returns for 2018 or 2019. Others who are eligible and filed a recent return, however, were also seeing the message.



"Payment Status Not Available...please help us!," wrote one user. "Is this a computer glitch? We are all in panic!"

"I'm getting the dreaded 'Payment Status Not Available' on the IRA site AND my bank's mobile banking system is currently offline, this rollout is going great," wrote another.

"[The] tool is operating at record volumes. ... In some situations, the app responds: Status Not Available," the IRS said in a tweet later Wednesday, referring users to a help page on its website.

"What happened is instead of having an error message or a message saying the system is very busy, it just says your information isn't in here, that was the default," IRS spokesman Luis Garcia told CNBC.

"Just be patient, check back later. If you filed last year's or this year's taxes we have your information."

There had been other problems with the IRS' handling of the payments, including some money being sent to the wrong bank accounts, and even people who have died.

Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky said Wednesday he'd heard from a friend that his father who died two years ago received a $1,200 payment.

"This is insane, but just the tip of the iceberg," Massie tweeted.

Massie drew bipartisan ire in Congress last month when he threatened to demand a roll-call vote for the $2.2 trillion relief package, forcing some Democrats to travel to Washington amid the outbreak to form a quorum.

The stimulus payments will amount to $1,200 per adult for those whose income is less than $75,000. The amount gradually decreases for Americans who make between $75,000 and $99,000, and those who earn more will not receive stimulus funds. The Treasury will also pay $500 per child under 17 years old.