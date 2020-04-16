Fiat Chrysler announced last week the recall of more than 425,000 Rams and Jeeps because of a faulty windshield wiper arm. Photo by Mark Cowan/UPI | License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said last week it is recalling more than 425,000 Rams and Jeeps because of faulty wiper arms.

The international auto company said in filings with the National Highway Traffic Safety Association the wiper arm on certain models could become loose to the point where the wiper would become inoperable.

Fiat Chrysler said the fix should be as simple as allowing the service department technician to tighten the wiper nut free of charge. The recall, though, affects a lot of vehicles, including 2019-2020 Ram 1500, 1500 Classic and Jeep Compass.

One 2019 Compass owner complained to the NHTSA in June 2019 that the windshield wiper came off during a storm the day after the customer bought the vehicle.

Fiat Chrysler said it will start notifying purchasers this month about the free repair. The recall also covers 76,280 vehicles in Canada and another 3,289 in Mexico.