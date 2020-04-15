Republican National Convention leaders on Wednesday said that plans to hold the convention are moving "full speed ahead" with potential provisions to accommodate concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. File Photo by Molly Riley/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- Leaders with the Republican National Convention said Wednesday they are considering enacting social distancing and face mask requirements for the event in August.

Marcia Lee Kelly, president of the 2020 convention, said organizers are moving "full steam ahead" to produce the convention in North Carolina as some states begin to consider lifting lockdowns in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"This has been a truly challenging time," she said. "We are working to make this a remarkable and safe experience for all."

Kelly said the size of the Spectrum Center in Charlotte would allow planners to create space for attendees. The convention's vice president, Lee Everett, said it is possible for everyone to stand 6 feet apart in the arena.

"I'm very happy about playing Tetris with the seats, or whether it's social distancing, or whether it's everyone having to wear a mask," Kelly said.

Everett said there could be more virtual elements at the convention.

Earlier this month President Donald Trump said he would not cancel the event but Kelly said the decision would ultimately fall to North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and other local officials.

"In the coming months, all eyes will be on Charlotte and the Carolinas," she said.