April 15 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday announced a $170 million program providing free meals for thousands of residents who have lost jobs during coronavirus pandemic.
The city's death toll shot past 10,000 when 3,778 "probable" coronavirus cases were added to the official tally, including for the first time people who had died in nursing homes or in other locations outside hospitals.
Daily COVID-19 hospital admissions rose Wednesday with 370 people admitted, 44 more than on Tuesday. More than 110,000 cases had been reported in the city as of midday Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University.
De Blasio concentrated on food issues at his daily press briefing, unveiling a $170 million food security program while urging grocery stores to require customers to wear face coverings.
Vowing that "no New Yorker will go hungry," the mayor cited an expected spike in hunger after an estimated 500,000 city residents lost their jobs due to the pandemic.
"More and more people are experiencing that kind of insecurity," de Blasio said, noting that 1.2 million residents were "food insecure" before the crisis.
"We expect it to grow," he said.
The program aims to distribute up to 10 million free meals in May and as many as 15 million in June.
The mayor also said the city will "back up" grocery store owners who moved to enforce new city guidelines requiring customers to wear face coverings.
"Every store has the right to put up that guidance and make it a requirement for entry into the store," de Blasio said. "Any customer who refuses should not be allowed in."
Michigan
In Michigan, state officials on Tuesday reported the second-largest number of daily coronavirus cases total so far during the pandemic -- 1,366 new cases were logged after two straight days of declines, bringing Michigan's total caseload to more than 27,000.
Some 166 people died in Michigan on Tuesday.
Wayne County, which encompasses Detroit, has recorded more than 800 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins. It trails only New York City and suburban Nassau County, N.Y., as the hardest-hit local area of the country.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer expressed optimism that stay-at-home orders, in place until April 30, are working and that state officials can start thinking about how to reopen the economy in May.
"Come April 30, we can start thinking about ... getting back to living life the way we are accustomed to," she said.
Illinois
In Illinois, the number of new cases continued to climb. Officials announced more than 1,200 additions to a total caseload approaching 25,000.
Seventy-four people died, raising the state's total to 868. Cook County, which includes Chicago and some of its suburbs, accounted for nearly 600 of those deaths.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said cumulative data revealed a longer-term overall slowdown while the number of patients using intensive care unit beds is stabilizing.
"On March 22, the rate at which our COVID-19 positive case count was doubling was just about two days," he said. "As of this Sunday, April 12, our case doubling rate had reached 8.2 days."