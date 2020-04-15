Purple ribbons hang outside the Young Israel of New Rochelle synagogue on March 10. A one-mile containment zone around New Rochelle in Westchester County was set up after early cases of the coronavirus were traced there. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Workers in protective suits wait for the arrival of patients at New York state's first drive-through coronavirus mobile testing center at Glen Island Park in New Rochelle, N.Y., on March 13. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Elevator buttons are covered in what appear to be cleaning agent in a Manhattan apartment building on March 18. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A trader puts on his vest on an empty floor at the New York Stock Exchange after the closing bell on Wall Street on March 20. The NYSE moved temporarily to fully electronic trading on March 23 due to the pandemic. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A pedestrian crosses a Manhattan street near the George Washington Bridge on March 24. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Pedestrians walk in an uncrowded Central Park on March 26. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Cuomo speaks with the New York National Guard at the convention center. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Newly erected hospital rooms are sectioned off with white curtains after Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks with the New York National Guard at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on March 27. The Javits Center is setting up to be turned into field hospitals to test and possibly treat cases of COVID-19. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Pedestrian and traveler traffic is scant in Grand Central Terminal on March 29. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The USNS Comfort Navy ship moves along the Hudson River and the Manhattan Skyline on route to dock on March 30. The floating hospital aims to relieve pressure on other facilities overwhelmed with coronavirus patients. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A body wrapped in red fabric is rolled to a hearse by medical workers wearing protective masks, equipment and garments as protection from COVID-19 contamination at Brooklyn Hospital Center on March 31. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The Empire State Building is lit in the red and white colors of the Red Cross intended to honor emergency workers on March 31. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A woman walks a dog in Central Park where a field hospital is ready to take in sick patients on April 1. The tents are located along the East Meadow near Mount Sinai Hospital and are being used as an overflow medical center. They were erected in 48 hours by the non-profit charity Samaritan's Purse. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Pedestrians walk by the Apollo Theater marquee in Harlem on April 3. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Hila Revilla of Queens sobs as workers from the The Humane Society of New York take her 17-year-old dog Bambi to be euthanized on April 3. Revilla was not allowed inside the building and had to say her final goodbye on the 59th Street sidewalk. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A healthcare worker takes a break outside the hospital on April 6. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Healthcare workers wheel out the bodies of patients who died of coronavirus at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center on April 6. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A woman walks in Times Square wearing protective goggles, latex gloves and a face mask on April 7. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

One World Trade Center is lit in in blue to honor hospital workers and first responders fighting COVID-19. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Church pews are empty of parishioners while Cardinal Timothy Dolan offers Easter Sunday Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

De Blasio gives a thumbs-up to workers at the food pantry. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

People wait in line for food wearing protective face masks while New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks to workers at The Campaign Against Hunger food pantry on April 14. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A pedestrian wearing protective face mask crosses an intersection near Wyckoff Heights Medical Center on April 14. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Healthcare workers from around the country assemble for a meeting. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Paramedics and other emergency medical workers from around the country assemble for a meeting among ambulances at Fort Totten Park in Queens. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A woman bangs a pot as a noisemaker to salute healthcare workers in New York City on April 14. Every evening at 7 p.m., residents open their windows to cheer them. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday announced a $170 million program providing free meals for thousands of residents who have lost jobs during coronavirus pandemic.

The city's death toll shot past 10,000 when 3,778 "probable" coronavirus cases were added to the official tally, including for the first time people who had died in nursing homes or in other locations outside hospitals.

Daily COVID-19 hospital admissions rose Wednesday with 370 people admitted, 44 more than on Tuesday. More than 110,000 cases had been reported in the city as of midday Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

De Blasio concentrated on food issues at his daily press briefing, unveiling a $170 million food security program while urging grocery stores to require customers to wear face coverings.

Vowing that "no New Yorker will go hungry," the mayor cited an expected spike in hunger after an estimated 500,000 city residents lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

"More and more people are experiencing that kind of insecurity," de Blasio said, noting that 1.2 million residents were "food insecure" before the crisis.

"We expect it to grow," he said.

The program aims to distribute up to 10 million free meals in May and as many as 15 million in June.

The mayor also said the city will "back up" grocery store owners who moved to enforce new city guidelines requiring customers to wear face coverings.

"Every store has the right to put up that guidance and make it a requirement for entry into the store," de Blasio said. "Any customer who refuses should not be allowed in."

Michigan

In Michigan, state officials on Tuesday reported the second-largest number of daily coronavirus cases total so far during the pandemic -- 1,366 new cases were logged after two straight days of declines, bringing Michigan's total caseload to more than 27,000.

Some 166 people died in Michigan on Tuesday.

Wayne County, which encompasses Detroit, has recorded more than 800 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins. It trails only New York City and suburban Nassau County, N.Y., as the hardest-hit local area of the country.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer expressed optimism that stay-at-home orders, in place until April 30, are working and that state officials can start thinking about how to reopen the economy in May.

"Come April 30, we can start thinking about ... getting back to living life the way we are accustomed to," she said.

Illinois

In Illinois, the number of new cases continued to climb. Officials announced more than 1,200 additions to a total caseload approaching 25,000.

Seventy-four people died, raising the state's total to 868. Cook County, which includes Chicago and some of its suburbs, accounted for nearly 600 of those deaths.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said cumulative data revealed a longer-term overall slowdown while the number of patients using intensive care unit beds is stabilizing.

"On March 22, the rate at which our COVID-19 positive case count was doubling was just about two days," he said. "As of this Sunday, April 12, our case doubling rate had reached 8.2 days."