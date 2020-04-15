A Gallup poll found that Americans were most concerned about the state of their mental health if social distancing procedures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus persist for an extended period of time. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- Americans are most concerned about the state of their mental health as they await a lifting of social distancing guidelines put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to a Gallup poll released Wednesday.

The survey found that 68 percent of Americans said they can continue following social distancing guidelines for "as long as necessary" before experiencing a decline in their physical health, while 54 percent said they could do so before experiencing financial difficulties and 48 percent could continue before facing issues related to their mental health.

It further found that 15 percent of Americans were already facing declines in their mental health, while 6 percent had physical health issues and 9 percent had financial difficulties.

Americans aged 18-44 were more likely to say their emotional or mental health had already declined, with 26 percent saying they experienced such issues compared to 9 percent of those aged 45-64 and 5 percent of those 65 and older.

Gallup found that 70 percent of Americans aged 65 and older said they could continue social distancing for as long as possible without facing financial hardship, compared to 50 percent of those aged 18-44 and 47 percent of those aged 45-64.

The poll was conducted from April 6 through April 12, before a coalition of governors on both U.S. coasts said they would implement plans to gradually reopen their states.

President Donald Trump has said he will allow governors to decide when to lift stay-at-home orders while asserting he has the authority to intervene if necessary.

A sample of 7,931 U.S. adults aged 18 and older participated in the self-administered web surveys and results were calculated with a 2 percent margin of error at the 95 percent confidence level.