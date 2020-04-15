Democratic presidential candidate and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is seen on stage with former Vice President Joe Biden (C) during a primary debate at Texas Southern University in Houston, Texas, on September 12, 2019. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- Former Democratic candidate and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden as the party's presidential nominee.

Warren, who ended her campaign last month, supported her former rival by praising his record of public service and experience as a crisis manager.

"It's more important than ever that the next president restores Americans' faith in good, effective government -- and I've seen Joe Biden help our nation rebuild," she wrote.

"Today, I'm proud to endorse [Biden] as president of the United States."

She also said Biden knows that a government run with "integrity, competence and heart" will save lives and livelihoods.

"Empathy matters, and in this moment of crisis, it's more important than ever that the next president restores Americans' faith in good, effective government," Warren said in a video accompanying her tweet.

Once considered a leading contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, Warren is a progressive lawmaker known for issuing detailed policies taking firm positions on a range of topics from healthcare to bankruptcy reform.

With her endorsement, Warren followed Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' endorsement on Monday and former President Barack Obama's on Tuesday.

Warren dropped out of the race after "Super Tuesday" on March 3, in which she failed to carry any of the state primaries. She has been mentioned as a possible running mate as Biden's vice president. The former Delaware senator has already said a woman will join him on the Democratic ticket.

