Purple ribbons hang outside the Young Israel of New Rochelle synagogue on March 10. A one-mile containment zone around New Rochelle in Westchester County was set up after early cases of the coronavirus were traced there. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Workers in protective suits wait for the arrival of patients at New York state's first drive-through coronavirus mobile testing center at Glen Island Park in New Rochelle, N.Y., on March 13. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Elevator buttons are covered in what appear to be cleaning agent in a Manhattan apartment building on March 18. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A trader puts on his vest on an empty floor at the New York Stock Exchange after the closing bell on Wall Street on March 20. The NYSE moved temporarily to fully electronic trading on March 23 due to the pandemic. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A pedestrian crosses a Manhattan street near the George Washington Bridge on March 24. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Pedestrians walk in an uncrowded Central Park on March 26. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Cuomo speaks with the New York National Guard at the convention center. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Newly erected hospital rooms are sectioned off with white curtains after Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks with the New York National Guard at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on March 27. The Javits Center is setting up to be turned into field hospitals to test and possibly treat cases of COVID-19. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Pedestrian and traveler traffic is scant in Grand Central Terminal on March 29. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The USNS Comfort Navy ship moves along the Hudson River and the Manhattan Skyline on route to dock on March 30. The floating hospital aims to relieve pressure on other facilities overwhelmed with coronavirus patients. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A body wrapped in red fabric is rolled to a hearse by medical workers wearing protective masks, equipment and garments as protection from COVID-19 contamination at Brooklyn Hospital Center on March 31. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The Empire State Building is lit in the red and white colors of the Red Cross intended to honor emergency workers on March 31. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A woman walks a dog in Central Park where a field hospital is ready to take in sick patients on April 1. The tents are located along the East Meadow near Mount Sinai Hospital and are being used as an overflow medical center. They were erected in 48 hours by the non-profit charity Samaritan's Purse. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Pedestrians walk by the Apollo Theater marquee in Harlem on April 3. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Hila Revilla of Queens sobs as workers from the The Humane Society of New York take her 17-year-old dog Bambi to be euthanized on April 3. Revilla was not allowed inside the building and had to say her final goodbye on the 59th Street sidewalk. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A healthcare worker takes a break outside the hospital on April 6. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Healthcare workers wheel out the bodies of patients who died of coronavirus at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center on April 6. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A woman walks in Times Square wearing protective goggles, latex gloves and a face mask on April 7. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

One World Trade Center is lit in in blue to honor hospital workers and first responders fighting COVID-19. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Church pews are empty of parishioners while Cardinal Timothy Dolan offers Easter Sunday Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

De Blasio gives a thumbs-up to workers at the food pantry. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

People wait in line for food wearing protective face masks while New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks to workers at The Campaign Against Hunger food pantry on April 14. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A pedestrian wearing protective face mask crosses an intersection near Wyckoff Heights Medical Center on April 14. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Healthcare workers from around the country assemble for a meeting. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Paramedics and other emergency medical workers from around the country assemble for a meeting among ambulances at Fort Totten Park in Queens. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A woman bangs a pot as a noisemaker to salute healthcare workers in New York City on April 14. Every evening at 7 p.m., residents open their windows to cheer them. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in an update Wednesday there is still a ways to go before life can begin returning to normal following the state's coronavirus crisis.

The governor told reporters the daily tally of new cases again declined and the number of new deaths remained constant. New York state is the U.S. epicenter of the outbreak with more than 200,000 cases so far and nearly 11,000 deaths.

Nationally, the United States has seen more than 600,000 cases so far and 26,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. Fifty-thousand patients have recovered.

Cuomo described the new cases as "a click down" from where they were earlier this week. He has said for days the case "curve" is flattening and expressed optimism the state is emerging from the pandemic. Nonetheless, he cautioned, "We are still in the woods."

Cuomo said an executive order he's signed, mandating face coverings in public, takes effect Friday and applies to any situation in which it's not possible to stay more than six feet away from others. The state may impose a civil penalty for violations, he said.

Earlier, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a $170 million program to give free meals to thousands of people in the city who face coronavirus-related hardship.

New York City is the state's epicenter of the outbreak, accounting for 110,000 cases and almost 10,400 deaths. De Blasio said hospital admissions climbed by 370 Wednesday.

The mayor also said the city will "back up" grocery store owners who enforced city guidelines requiring shoppers to wear face coverings.

"Every store has the right to put up that guidance and make it a requirement for entry into the store," de Blasio said. "Any customer who refuses should not be allowed in."

Michigan

Officials in Michigan reported the state's second-largest number of daily cases total to date -- 1,366. The state has seen a total of more than 27,000 cases.

Wayne County, which encompasses Detroit, trails only New York City and Nassau County, N.Y., as the area with the most cases nationally.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer expressed optimism that stay-at-home orders, in place until April 30, are working and that state officials can start thinking about how to reopen the economy next month.

"Come April 30, we can start thinking about ... getting back to living life the way we are accustomed to," she said.

Illinois

The number of new cases climbed in Illinois, where officials announced more than 1,200 additions and a total tally approaching 25,000.

Seventy-four new deaths were reported. Cook County, which includes the Chicago area, accounts for nearly 600 of those deaths.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said data projects a longer-term slowdown and a stabilizing number of patients in intensive care.

"Our COVID-19 positive case count was doubling [in] about two days [at the end of March]," he said. "As of this Sunday, April 12, our case doubling rate had reached 8.2 days."