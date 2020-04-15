Fourteen people were hospitalized after the pileup after freezing temperatures settled overnight, officials said. Photo courtesy Chicago Fire Department/Twitter

April 15 (UPI) -- Traffic accidents caused a 60-vehicle pileup on Chicago's icy Kennedy Expressway Wednesday that sent more than a dozen people to the hospital.

Officials said 14 people were seriously hurt and dozens more received minor injuries. A layer of ice covered the roadway before dawn after temperatures dropped into the 20s overnight.

"Vehicles driving at high rates of speed caused the accident," said Chicago Deputy Fire Chief John Giordano. "It caused an effect where vehicles couldn't stop behind them because of the high speeds they were traveling."

The Illinois State Police reported at least 15 accidents Wednesday on Interstates 57, 55, 290, 80 and 94.

"Various lanes of traffic are shut down due to crashes and for cleaning of debris," the ISP wrote on Facebook.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said lower traffic volumes due to coronavirus restrictions have led motorists to drive faster than normal.

"In general, traffic counts have been cut in half over the last month," a spokesperson said. "As a result, speeds on the expressways have been very high and traffic moving too fast for conditions."