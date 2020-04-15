April 15 (UPI) -- With less fanfare than usual, Apple unveiled its new, less expensive iPhone SE model Wednesday, offering up-to-date components in an older frame at $399.

The new phone has internal components found in the more expensive iPhone 11, housed in a case similar to the iPhone 8 model introduced in 2017. Pre-orders will begin Friday for delivery expected by April 24, but since most Apple stores are currently closed around the world, few customers can test it before purchase.

The phone offers 64 gigabytes of storage, but upgraded models, with improvements in gigabyte capacity, will sell at higher prices. A 128-gigabyte phone will cost $449, with a 256-gigabyte model costing $549. It features a 4.7-inch screen, regarded as relatively small by current standards but found on over 500 million Apple phones currently in use, and an improved camera. Apple retained the name of a previous model in naming it, and in a statement Wednesday, the company referred to the new product as the "second-generation iPhone SE."

The launch comes as potential customers face job and income losses because of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as production delays at Apple's Chinese manufacturing facilities. In February, Apple said it would not meet its expected first-quarter revenue target of $63 billion to $67 billion because of production and sales changes caused by the spread of the virus. It also warned of weak product demand in China. About a half million iPhones were shipped from China in February, but the China's government-backed Academy of Information and Communications Technology, an agency supported by the Chinese government, reported that Apple's iPhone shipments rose to around 2.5 million in March. The company expects to ship about 197 million iPhones in 2020.