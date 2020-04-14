President Donald Trump said the United States will redirect funds and work with other nations on global health issues while continuing to assess WHO. Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced he ordered a halt on funding for the World Health Organization while the administration conducts a review of the group's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump, speaking during a briefing by the White House Coronavirus Task Force, accused WHO of "mismanaging and covering up the spread" of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 25,000 people in the United States.

"As the organization's leading sponsor, the United States has a duty to insist on full accountability," Trump said.

Trump stated the decision was made to hold WHO accountable after he said it failed to adequately obtain, vet and share information about the virus in a "timely and transparent fashion."

"America and the world have chosen to rely on the WHO for accurate, timely and independent information to make important public health recommendations and decisions," Trump said. "If we cannot trust that this is what we will receive from the WHO, our country will be forced to find other ways to work with other nations to achieve public health goals."

Trump added that the United States will redirect funds and work with other nations on global health issues while continuing to assess WHO.

"We will continue to engage with the WHO to see if it can make meaningful reforms," he said.