April 14 (UPI) -- A French court on Tuesday ordered Amazon to limit its delivery operations to only essential goods until it can establish a system to protect warehouse employees from COVID-19.

The Nanterre Court of Justice ordered the company to only work on receiving, preparing and sending food, hygiene products and medication for up to a month until it completes an assessment of the occupational risks associated with the global coronavirus pandemic.

The French worker's union Syndicale Solidares filed the lawsuit on April 8, stating that Amazon was continuing work during the pandemic "as if nothing happened."

In its ruling, the court said Amazon had "obviously ignored its obligations to the security and health of its workers."

One employee has been officially hospitalized for the virus but unions say as many as dozens may have been infected and not been counted.

The ruling would require Amazon to reduce its workforce and place employees on paid leave as essential goods make up 10 percent of what it ships in France.

Amazon spokeswoman Celine Madouze said the company plans to appeal the court's decision.

"We disagree with today's decision by the Nanterre Court of Justice and are currently assessing its implications for our French logistical sites," she said.