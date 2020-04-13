The Bible that George Washington placed his hand upon during his inauguration as the first president of the United States is seen on display at Federal Hall in New York City on July 3, 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- Almost half of Americans say the Bible should influence laws in the United States to some degree -- and almost a quarter say it should have significant sway, a survey showed Monday.

The poll by Pew Research Center said almost half of all respondents, 49 percent, said there should be "some" biblical influence in U.S. statutes. Twenty-three percent answered it should have a "great deal" of influence.

Nearly 90 percent of white evangelical respondents and 76 percent of black Protestants agreed the Bible should influence U.S. laws.

Also, the survey found that 28 percent said the Bible should win out if it conflicts with the "will of the people."

Fifty percent of respondents said the Bible should have no influence, particularly those who identify as atheist, agnostic or "nothing in particular."

The survey also found that many white evangelical respondents believe Trump is fighting for their beliefs, even if they don't necessarily see him as a "very religious person."

"On the whole, Americans care more about having a president who stands up for their religious beliefs than having one who personally shares those beliefs," Pew said.

Fifteen percent of white evangelicals believe Trump is "morally upstanding" and one-fourth described him as "honest." Twelve percent said they view Trump as a "very religious person."

The survey also found that even though Trump is a Presbyterian, most Americans don't identify him with any specific religion. Eight percent, in fact, thought he was Catholic.

Pew polled nearly 6,400 U.S. adults in February for the survey, which has a margin of error of 1.6 points.