Two of the three major U.S. indexes fell on Monday as U.S. stocks are coming off a particularly strong week, which saw the greatest S&P 500 gain since 1974. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 dropped on Monday while technology stocks lifted the Nasdaq Composite to a slight gain.

The Dow was down 328.60 points, or 1.39 percent, at the end of trading and the S&P 500 slid 1.01 percent, while the Nasdaq climbed 0.48 percent.

Caterpillar stock fell 8.71 percent, dragging down the Dow's performance, while financials and real estate were the worst performers in the S&P 500, both falling more than 3.5 percent.

Netflix surged 7 percent and Amazon climbed 6 percent, allowing the Nasdaq to end the day with gains.

The Dow gained almost 300 points last Thursday to close an abbreviated week on Wall Street. The markets were closed Friday for the Easter holiday. The S&P 500 gained 12 percent last week in its best single-week gain since 1974.

Overall the major averages have fallen 18 percent below record highs set in February. The Dow is down 18.5 percent on the year, while the S&P 500 has fallen 15.2 percent and the Nasdaq is down 9 percent.

Brent crude oil prices rose Monday following a deal Sunday between OPEC, Russia and other producing nations to cut worldwide production by 10 percent. Oil prices have plummeted in recent weeks due to less demand brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Brent crude rose 1.84 percent to just above $32 per barrel, although West Texas Intermediate fell 0.62 percent to slightly more than $22.

West Texas Intermediate fell by about 20 percent last week and Brent crude lost nearly 8 percent.

Under Sunday's deal, production cuts will begin May 1 and last through June. They will then cut production to 8 million barrels a day through the end of 2020 and 6 million barrels from January through April 2022.

Some analysts question the deal's impact on immediate oil prices, as it took the oil producers weeks to finalize the agreement.