Former Vice President Joe Biden was projected to win Wisconsin's Democratic presidential primary on Monday as the state allowed six days for mail-in votes to be counted. State vote totals are set to be released later by the Wisconsin Election Commission. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- Early sources reported that Vice President Joseph Biden has won last Tuesday's Wisconsin Democratic primary, beating Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who shortly thereafter suspended his campaign.

CNN and NBC on Monday both projected that Biden would be the top vote-getter in the race. A six-day delay in counting the votes was ordered by a state court to accommodate late mail-in ballots.

Wisconsin's was the last Democratic primary where voters had a choice between Biden and Sanders. Sanders ended his campaign last week and endorsed Biden on Monday.

Neither news agency reported state vote totals, which were expected from the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

The winner was not called for a state supreme court race between Republican-backed Judge Daniel Kelly, appointed by former GOP Gov. Scott Walker, and Democratic-backed challenger Jill Karofsky.

The GOP-controlled statehouse and state Supreme Court blocked a last-minute effort by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to delay the primary or send out ballots to every voter.

Because of the back-and-forth over the election, chaos reined when only five of Milwaukee's 180 polling places were open, meaning Wisconsin voters, wearing masks and trying to practice social distancing, lined up for hours last Tuesday.

After Wisconsin voted on Tuesday, 22 states still have not held primaries - Alaska, Wyoming, Ohio, Kansas, Nebraska, Georgia, Oregon, Hawaii, Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, West Virginia, Louisiana, Kentucky and New York. Four territories have also yet to vote - Washington, D.C., Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Wisconsin reported 3,428 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, with 154 deaths, according to the state health department's website.