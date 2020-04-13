Joe Biden (L) and Bernie Sanders bump elbows before their Democratic presidential primary debate last month. On Monday, Sanders, who exited the race Wednesday, endorsed Biden for president. File Photo by CNN/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- Sen. Bernie Sanders on Monday endorsed former vice president Joe Biden for president after exiting the race five days ago.

Sanders, I-Vt., made the announcement that he was endorsing Biden on a live stream that Biden hosted.

"We need you in the White House," Sanders told Biden.

"I'm asking every Democrat, I'm asking every Independent, I'm asking a lot of Republicans to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy, which I endorse," Sanders said.

"Your endorsement means a great deal," Biden responded. "It means a great deal to me."

Sanders left the Democratic presidential race on Wednesday, saying a path to victory for him in the primaries at that point was "impossible," amid Biden having a substantial lead in Democratic delegates.

His decision made Biden the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee to run against President Donald Trump in November.