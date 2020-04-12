The Easter Bunny waves to children from a Eureka, Missouri fire truck, saying hello to children in Jefferson County, Missouri neighborhoods on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Eureka, Missouri Mayor Sean Flower, dressed up in costume, driving into every neighborhood to, "hopefully bring some joy to families during this unfamiliar time." Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- As if the altered church plans, family gatherings and annual trips caused by the COVID-19 pandemic weren't enough to deal with on this upcoming Easter Sunday, Mother Nature will also play an impactful role for millions across the nation.

A powerful storm system tracking across the center of the country into Sunday will bring varying effects depending on where you live. We're here to break it down for you region by region.

Largely dry and mild across the Northeast:

The powerful storm system will remain off to the west during the day on Sunday across the Northeast.

Although morning temperatures will be seasonably chilly across the region, temperatures are expected to rebound nicely during the afternoon courtesy of a southerly breeze.

Depending on the eastward progression of the storm system, portions of the mid-Atlantic and interior Northeast could begin to have wet weather move in during the late afternoon and evening hours.

Afternoon high temperatures in the middle to upper 60s Fahrenheit can be expected in Philadelphia, New York City and Pittsburgh on Sunday. Farther north across New England, temperatures in the 50s will be more common.

Although most locales will remain dry until late in the day or until the overnight hours, mainly cloudy skies are expected regionwide, with the exception being across northern New England where more sun than clouds is expected.

Severe thunderstorms, flooding to threaten the South

The intensifying storm system across the center of the country is expected to bring the most impactful weather to the southern United States on Easter Sunday.

As warm and unstable air is funneled northward out of the Gulf of Mexico into the South this weekend, it is likely that all ingredients necessary for a potential severe weather outbreak could come together, posing a threat to life and property.

Along with the threat for damaging wind gusts, hail and tornadoes, a widespread flood risk is expected to develop as well.

More information regarding the potential severe weather outbreak can be found here.

Winterlike conditions for some across the Plains and Midwest

A clash of spring and winterlike conditions will take place across the Midwest. A warm front set to drape across the region will produce vastly different conditions from one side to the other.

For those on the warmer end of things in places like St. Louis, Indianapolis and Detroit, temperatures are expected to climb into the 60s Fahrenheit during the day. Along with the warmth, showers and maybe even a rumble of thunder will be possible.

Showers will likely be scattered in nature across much of the Midwest on Sunday, so it may be wise to keep the umbrella handy throughout the day if plans take you outside.

One area where heavier rounds of rain may end up targeting will be along the Ohio River and points south. Localized flooding may become a concern, especially into Sunday night as wet weather is expected to continue.

On the cold side of the frontal boundary across the Midwest and Plains, wintry conditions are expected courtesy of the powerful storm system. Denver; Rapid City and Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and possibly even Minneapolis could have snow impact Easter plans.

Along with accumulating snow across the Plains and Midwest, a blustery north wind is expected as well.

Conditions generally quiet along the West Coast

In the wake of a slow-moving storm system that brought drought-busting rain and snow to portions of California over the past week, dry and settled conditions are expected along the West Coast on Easter Sunday.

Mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s Fahreeheit can be expected in Seattle, Portland and San Francisco. As far as Easter plans go in these cities, Mother Nature will not play any impactful role.

Similarly across the Desert Southwest, more sun than clouds and seasonably mild conditions are expected.

Although drier conditions are expected in the wake of the storm system in Southern California, winds blowing off the Pacific Ocean may lead to low clouds and damp conditions during the day.