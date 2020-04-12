April 12 (UPI) -- Several tornadoes struck the Deep South on Easter Sunday, killing at least eight people and damaging hundreds of homes.

At least 34 tornadoes were reported as severe storm systems passed through the South, according to The Weather Channel.

As of early Monday, the National Weather Service had tornado watch warnings still in effect for southern and eastern Alabama, the Florida Panhandle and much of Georgia.

The governors of Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama have each declared a state of emergency in response to the storms.

"This is not how anyone wants to celebrate Easter Sunday," Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said via Twitter. "As we reflect on the death and resurrection on this Easter Sunday, we have faith that we will all rise together."

Seven people were killed in Mississippi.

Greg Michel, director of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, confirmed via Facebook, severe weather killed one person in Walthall County, two in Lawrence County and three in Jefferson Davis County. One person was also reported dead in Jones County, confirmed Paul Sheffield, executive director of the Jones County Emergency Operations.

The two victims in Lawrence County were identified late Sunday as Deputy Robert Ainsworth and his wife, Paula.

Robert was a veteran of the U.S. Marines and Paula was a former Justice Court deputy clerk for the county.

"Robert left this world a hero, as he shielded Mrs. Paula during the tornado," the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said in a post on Facebook. "He was a very valuable employee and will be greatly missed."

One person was killed in Jefferson County, Arkansas, County Emergency Director Karn Blevins confirmed to The Weather Channel.

In Louisiana, between 200 and 300 homes were damaged in Monroe City, Mayor Jamie Mayo said during a press conference.

"It's been a major tornado, a tornado that has damaged a lot of property, a lot of structural damages, a lot of major power lines that's down as well as a lot of trees that's down so we have said to our citizens make sure they are careful," he said, urging the public to stay home to prevent further injuries though there have been zero reported deaths.

At the Monroe airport, planes, airfields and hangars have also sustained damage, he said, and Monroe Regional Airport Director Ron Phillips announced in a notice that all flights have been canceled until further notice.

Some 7,000 people in Monroe were without power, the city reported.

Louisiana Gov. John Del Edwards said he declared a state of emergency as the damage has been "devastating."

"Sunday's severe weather impacted multiple parishes, with reported tornadoes and hail," he said via Twitter. "I am declaring this emergency in order to make sure the impacted parishes and any additional areas that may see severe weather into the night are able to get assistance."

The National Weather Service reported an emergency for Monroe and the surrounding communities at 11:44 a.m. CDT as a confirmed "damaging" tornado was hitting area, according to Weather.com.

The City of Monroe's confirmed reports of wind damage in multiple neighborhoods, including downed power lines, as well as office buildings in the airport complex. All flights were canceled "until further notice," according to a Twitter post by the city.

Trees were sheared and all the doors were ripped off the public service department building in Benton, about 100 miles west of Monroe.

Tornadoes also were reported in Lincoln, Bienville, DeSoto and Webster parishes in Louisiana, according to the NWS in a report by the Shreveport Times.

More than 42,000 homes and businesses in Louisiana were without electricity as of 2:15 p.m. CDT, according to Poweroutage.us.

The Louisiana Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness reported "a line of severe thunderstorms" accompanied by hail, heavy rainfall, wind gusts up to 60 mph, flash flooding and tornadoes moved across the state Sunday, causing damage to multiple parishes, including Ouachita, Bossier and DeSoto.

The NWS also confirmed tornadoes in central Texas and southern Mississippi.

More than 15,000 customers in Texas were without power. Hail as big as a baseball was reported in eastern Texas in Del Rio, according to KTXS-TV.

"A powerful and destructive storm is expected to spread severe weather from the southern Plains to the Northeast this Easter weekend," said AccuWeather

The NWS said worst weather was forecast for more than 5.8 million people live in the area that includes Birmingham, Ala., and Jackson, Miss.

"Please take today's severe storms very seriously. The NWS just issued a solemn, rare warning: a "PDS" (Particularly Dangerous Situation) tornado watch for north central MS until 8 p.m.," Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves posted on Facebook. "Please take precautions to keep your family safe. We are working and watching closely. Stay safe and God bless."