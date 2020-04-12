April 12 (UPI) -- Six people were shot at a party in California amid an order by the state government for Californians to stay at home.

The shooting took place at 12:26 a.m. Saturday during what police described as a "large party" at an apartment complex, Kern County Sheriff's Office said.

Multiple shots were fired and the victims included a juvenile female, four women and one man. All six victims were hospitalized with non-life-reatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and police are searching for suspects.

On March 19, California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a stay-at-home order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, urging Californians to stay in their place of residence outside of essential travel and closing non-essential businesses.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force, led by Vice President Mike Pence, has also advised that Americans avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.