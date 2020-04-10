President Donald Trump delivers remarks during an Easter blessing in the Oval Office of the White House on Friday. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump recorded an Easter greeting Friday, asking U.S. residents to pray for grieving families as doctors and other medical professionals fight the coronavirus, which he called the "invisible enemy."

In wishing everyone a happy Easter, Trump called on the nation to pray that it be healed from the current pandemic.

From the Oval Office with Vice President Mike Pence and Bishop Harry Jackson, the senior pastor at Hope Christian Church of Beltsville, Md., Trump said that while many people will not be able to celebrate Easter the way they normally do in church, healthcare workers will be making sacrifices so life can soon return to normal.

"At this holy time, our nation is engaged in a battle like we've never seen before," Trump said. "Our workers are racing to deliver critical medical supplies to our scientists, who are working around the clock to develop life-saving therapeutics."

Trump asked the viewers to spend time reflecting and focusing.

"I ask all Americans to pray, to bring comfort to those who are grieving and give strength to our doctors, nurses and healthcare workers who are restoring health to the sick. Our nation will come out of this like never before."