Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin unveiled a web portal on Friday to help ensure those who typically are not required to file a tax return can obtain an economic stimulus rebate through direct deposit. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service introduced an online tool on Friday designed to speed tax rebate checks to non-filers in 2018 and 2019.

The web portal, "Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here," requests a name, address, Social Security number, state-issued identification information, the names of dependents and bank routing and account numbers. It is intended for eligible U.S. citizens and permanent residents who had gross income of less than $12,200 in 2019, or $24,400 for married couples, and were not otherwise required to file a federal income tax return for 2019.

There was concern that rebates, known as Economic Impact Payments authorized by Congress in a $2 trillion economic stimulus package to reduce economic hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic, would not be sent to those whose banking information was not in IRS records. The portal adds the names and data of those affected to the list of those eligible to receive a direct deposit.

The new portal is a tool for those who aren't required to file tax returns to make sure they receive their payment "as quickly and safely as possible," Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said. "Our teams at Treasury and the IRS are working around the clock to ensure American workers and families receive their Economic Impact Payments."

A separate Treasury Department portal, "Get My Payment," will be launched later in April to allow those who filed a tax return in 2018 or 2019, but did not provide direct deposit information, to submit the information and receive the payment immediately, instead of awaiting a check in the mail.

"Get My Payment" will also allow taxpayers to track the status of their expected payment.