April 10 (UPI) -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is recalling nearly 320,000 vehicles due to faulty rearview display issues.

The automaker said a software error could cause the rearview camera image to remain displayed after the vehicle has been shifted out of reverse.

FCA added that the "lingering rearview image" can distract the driver and increase the risk of a crash.

The recall affects vehicles with the 8.4- and 12.4-inch image displays that are on 2019 and 2020 Chrysler Pacificas; 2019 Dodge Challengers; 2019 and 2020 Dodge Durangos; 2019 and 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokees, Renegades and Wranglers; 2020 Jeep Cherokees and Gladiators; and 2019 and 2020 Ram 1500, 2500, and 3500 pickups.

The affected vehicles were all sold in North America. Dealerships will begin fixing the displays on May 22.