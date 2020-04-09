Wall Street is on track for a historically positive week after the Dow closed up almost 800 points Wednesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- Stocks opened with significant gains after the opening bell on Wall Street early Thursday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose nearly 500 points early and was up about 320 at 11:30 a.m. EDT. The S&P 500 was up a few dozen points and the Nasdaq had risen about 20.

Stocks received a boost from $2.3 trillion worth of measures detailed by the Federal Reserve Thursday to stabilize the economy amid the coronavirus emergency. It said small and mid-sized businesses are eligible for a $600 billion lending program to cover losses.

Earlier, the Labor Department reported 6.6 Americans filed for new unemployment benefits last week.

Wall Street is on track for a historically positive week. The Dow closed up almost 800 points Wednesday and soared 1,600 points on Monday.