April 9 (UPI) -- First lady Melania Trump sported a face mask Thursday in a new public service announcement posted on her Twitter account urging Americans to follow guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The latest CDC recommendations advise the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"As the CDC continues to study the spread of COVID-19, they recommend people wear cloth face coverings in public settings where social distancing measures can be difficult to maintain, such as grocery stores and pharmacies," Trump tweeted. "Remember, this does not replace the importance of social distancing. It's another recommended guideline to keep us all safe."

President Donald Trump has rejected wearing a face mask at this point during the pandemic. He has tested negative for the virus.

"I just don't want to wear one myself; it's a recommendation," Trump said Friday. "Somehow sitting in the Oval Office behind that beautiful Resolute Desk, the great Resolute Desk, I think wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, dictators, kings, queens, I don't know, I don't see it for myself."