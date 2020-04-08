The Fearless Girl statue is seen on Wall Street Tuesday near the New York Stock Exchange in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A delivery man rides a bicycle on Wall Street Tuesday near the New York Stock Exchange in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks opened with moderate gains after the opening bell on the New York Stock Exchange Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average initially climbed more than 300 points and was up about 1

0 points after the first hour of trading. The index gained more than 900 points Tuesday before a late slump and closed with a 2

point loss.

The S&P 500 was up about 20 points at 10:30 a.m. EDT and the Nasdaq about 60.

The gains might be a reflection of more optimistic news of the coronavirus pandemic. White House health adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday the United States coronavirus picture should begin to "turn around" after this week.

The Dow posted a substantial 1,

00 point gain on Monday.