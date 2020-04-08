April 8 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday named campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany as the new White House press secretary, replacing Stephanie Grisham.

McEnany is Trump's fourth press officer and takes over immediately.

The White House also announced that Trump has appointed Alyssa Farah director of strategic communications. She had been press secretary at the Department of Defense.

Grisham left the first lady's office last July to take over as Trump's press secretary, following Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Sean Spicer.

Grisham's departure and replacement with McEnany is seen as an effort by new White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to overhaul the president's communications staff after traditional and regular daily news conferences ended last year.