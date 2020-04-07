April 7 (UPI) -- A stabbing spree at a truck stop in eastern Tennessee on Tuesday left three victims dead and a fourth injured, state law enforcement officials said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said that when Knox County Sheriff's Officials responded to the scene, they shot the suspect after he allegedly refused to put down the weapon. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the suspect as Idris Abdus-Salaam, 33, a truck driver from Durham, N.C.

The TBI said the sheriff's office received a report of the stabbing at the Pilot Travel Center around 7 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found one of the victims outside the store, along with the suspect.

After shooting the suspect, emergency officials transported one of the victims -- a customer -- to a local hospital for treatment.

The TBI identified the three deceased victims as Joyce Whaley, 57; Patricia Nibbe, 51; and Nettie Spencer, 41. All three worked at the truck stop.

The TBI was investigating the stabbing and the suspect's motive.