Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order Monday to shutdown Tuesday's primary election because of the COVID-19 pandemic. File Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered a shutdown of Tuesday's presidential preference primary election 18 hours before polls were otherwise set to open amid more than 2,000 coronavirus infections statewide.

Evers' executive order suspends in-person voting Tuesday until June 9.

It also calls for lawmakers to convene a special session on Tuesday to consider a new date for in-person voting though June 9 will remain the new date unless the legislator passes and Evers approves a different date.

"It could end up in the Supreme Court yet today, but the bottom line is the people of Wisconsin, they don't care about the fighting between the Democrats and Republicans -- they're scared," Evers told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

RELATED DNC delays Democratic National Convention by a month

His remarks came amid Republican lawmakers who wanted to keep the polls open, saying Monday they would take the issue to the Supreme Court.

"The clerks of this state should stand ready to proceed with the election," Wisconsin's top two Republican lawmakers, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, of Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, of Juneau, said in a joint statement. "The governor's executive order is clearly an unconstitutional overreach."

"This is another last-minute flip-flop from the governor on the April 7th election," they continued. "The governor himself has repeatedly acknowledged he can't move the election. Just last week a federal judge said he did not have the power to cancel the election and Governor Evers doesn't either. Governor Evers can't unilaterally run the state."

RELATED New York postpones primaries due to coronavirus

As of Sunday, 2,267 Wisconsin residents had tested positive for COVID-19, the executive order noted, and 68 residents had died.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams warned this week would include an increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths comparable to past national tragedies amid over 300,000 cases and more than 10,000 deaths nationwide already.

In addition to the presidential preference primary, a referendum on crime victims rights and state Supreme Court races, and local offices statewide were also on the ballot.

Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge William Conley extended the deadline to return absentee ballots to April 13 though that has been appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Last month Conley extended the online voter registration deadline to March 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.