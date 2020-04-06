U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Winfield House in London, Britain, on December 3, 2019. File Photo by Shealah Craighead/White House/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- New research said Monday that "Trump," is mostly the first word that comes to mind when Canadians are asked about the United States, while Mexicans are most likely to think "money" or "work."

According to the research by Pew Research Center, Canadians also frequently answered with words like "chaos","confused," "bully," "disappointing" and "divided."

In Mexico, other words that represent their neighbor to the north are "bad," "Trump," "migration," "economy," "discrimination" and "racism."

The survey categorized the words cited by respondents as either negative, neutral or positive based on overall sentiment.

"For example, mentions of simply 'Trump,' were coded as neutral, whereas the response of 'Trump is an idiot' was coded as negative and 'Trump is doing a fair job' was coded as positive," researchers said. "Overall, both Canadians and Mexicans use mostly negative or neutral words to describe the United States, and only a small portion mention a positive word."

The findings came from a Global Attitudes Survey that preceded the coronavirus pandemic, which Pew said might potentially affect the "lens through which people view the United States."