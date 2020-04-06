April 6 (UPI) -- Google has updated its Maps app to feature eateries that have takeout and delivery options amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Google Maps widely launched this week "Takeout," and "Delivery" shortcuts on the mobile apps main screen, 9to5Google reported.

The new shortcuts have been pushed to the forefront for users of Android and iOS in the United States and have also been showing up in France, and it's possible they've been rolled out globally amid lockdowns due to the pandemic, the site offering breaking technology news added.

The update helps users browse and support neighborhood eateries, engadget reported.

The shortcuts are in addition to other COVID-19 notices, such as a new shortcut to a Google Search and a hub on the coronavirus pandemic topic.

A warning message also appears when searching Google Maps for medical locations to encourage people to call before visiting doctor's office if they suspect they have COVID-19. The warning message brings up the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's direction to call ahead to "help the office protect themselves and other patients."