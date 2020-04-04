The 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck Friday night about 10 miles east-southeast of Anza in Riverside County. Image courtesy of USGS

April 4 (UPI) -- A 4.9-magnitude earthquake and multiple aftershocks has rattled several Southern California desert communities, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck Friday night about 10 miles east-southeast of Anza in Riverside County, the USGS said. Aftershocks measured 3.6, 2.9 and 3.0.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported.

Reports of shaking were as far north as Santa Clarita and to the south in San Diego, according to the USGS. Residents in Los Angeles also reported feeling shaking.

The quake was "near or (maybe on) the San Jacinto fault," seismologist Lucy Jones tweeted. "The San Jacinto near Anza has had many 5.0-magnitude earthquakes over the last few decades."