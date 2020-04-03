The Dow gained about 500 points on Thursday, but opened Friday with marginal losses amid a Labor Department report that showed the U.S. economy lost 700,000 jobs in March. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks fell Friday after trading began on Wall Street, about an hour after the Labor Department reported more than 700,000 U.S. jobs were lost last month.

The Dow Jones Industrial average was down 180 points about 90 minutes after the opening bell. The S&P 500 had lost about 20 points and the Nasdaq was down about 60.

The early losses followed a near 500-point gain on Thursday. Going into Friday, the bellwether index closed two days with gains and two days with losses this week.

An hour before trading started Friday, the Labor Department reported 701,000 job losses for the month of March and said the historically low unemployment rate had increased almost a full point to 4.4 percent.