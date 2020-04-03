April 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard was searching for the daughter and grandson of former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend on Friday, one day after the two went missing in the Chesapeake Bay.

Gov. Larry Hogan told reporters about the apparent capsize in the waters near Shady Side, Md.

"Former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend's daughter, Maeve, and her 8-year-old grandson Gideon went missing after canoeing yesterday afternoon on the south river here in Anne Arundel. An intensive search has been underway since late yesterday," he said.

David McKean said his wife, Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, 40, and his son, Gideon Joseph Kennedy McKean, 8, got into a canoe Thursday afternoon after a ball they were kicking back and forth went into the water. They were gathered at Kennedy Townsend's house at the time.

"They just got farther out than they could handle and couldn't get back in," David McKean said.

The Coast Guard said there was a 30 mph wind in the area at the time and there were waves about 2 feet to 3 feet high.

Anne Arundel County Fire Department Capt. Erik Kornmeyer said someone reported spotting the canoe from a nearby pier and that the boaters appeared to be "struggling."

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources said an overturned canoe matching the one the McKeans were using was found.

Maeve McKean is also the granddaughter of former Attorney General and Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, and the great-niece of former President John F. Kennedy.