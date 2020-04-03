A Los Angeles drug store sells N95 masks on Thursday after the FDA allows imports from China amid PPE shortage. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

A worker sprays and wipes down the entrance to the Apollo Theater. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Pedestrians walk by the Be Well message on the Apollo Theater marquee in New York City on Friday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- New York saw its biggest one-day death toll and California's caseload surpassed 10,000 on Friday as the coronavirus pandemic continued its march across the United States.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at his daily update Friday that 2,935 New Yorkers died from the coronavirus during the previous 24 hours, the biggest one-day total so far in the U.S. epicenter of the outbreak.

The number of confirmed cases in the state rose by 10 percent to 102,863. More than 57,000 of them were in New York City alone, which saw an increase of 5,350 cases overnight.

Cuomo said he had received quick approval from President Donald Trump to change the mission of the 2,500-bed field hospital constructed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan.

Originally intended to act as a overflow center for non-coronavirus patients displaced from hospitals by the pandemic, the White House agreed to let New York use the Javits facility for COVID-19 patients instead.

The Pentagon said similar field hospitals in New Orleans and Dallas will also now treat coronavirus patients.

"We don't have any non-COVID patients in the hospitals anymore," Cuomo said. "I thank the president. Twenty-five-hundred beds is a big deal for us."

However, he again pleaded for help from the federal government in procuring much-needed ventilators, saying, "New York is in crisis. Help New York. No state can get the supplies they need ... The market has literally collapsed."

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Friday called for the federal government to institute a nationwide draft of private medical personnel to help in the fight against the pandemic in hot spots around the country.

"The federal government must step up and provide the reinforcements we need," he said at a morning press briefing. "The battle will be long, and we cannot fight it alone."

De Blasio warned that Sunday will be "D-Day" for the city -- the day when medical workers will run out of ventilators and thousands of intubated patients will start dying.

"We predict by something like Monday or Tuesday, 5,000 people in our ICUs intubated fighting for their lives with COVID cases," he told CNN. "Five-thousand. Then that number will grow. That's a staggering number. Every one of those people will need a ventilator."

The Pentagon said Friday that the USNS Comfort hospital ship, stationed in New York to help with the crisis, has loosened its admitting requirements after local hospitals complained that military bureaucracy is hampering the mission.

"This assistance will further unburden the local hospital and ambulance systems in these areas, allowing them to focus on the more serious COVID-19 cases," the Pentagon said in a statement Friday. "We will immediately implement this action and work with local officials in each area on the details of patient arrival."

In California, the number of coronavirus cases shot past 10,000 while the death toll in the Los Angeles County epicenter jumped to 78, according to a running tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The statewide death toll was approaching 250 as of Friday morning.

In suburban Riverside County, a second sheriff's department deputy died of complications from COVID-19, authorities said Friday.

David Werksman, a 22-year veteran of the department, died from the pandemic, joining Deputy Terrell Young, who died Thursday. Sheriff Chad Bianco said 25 departmental employees have tested positive for coronavirus, most of them deputies.