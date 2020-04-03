Breaking News
Labor Dept.: U.S. economy lost 701,000 jobs in March, unemployment rises to 4.4%
Bodies left in streets as COVID-19 overwhelms Ecuador
Kim Jong Un struggling against South Korea influence, analyst says
Record 6.6 million in U.S. file new unemployment claims
U.S. stocks rise as soaring oil prices overshadow unemployment numbers
EU Court: Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland violated refugee rules
