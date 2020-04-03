CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin announced Friday that she tested positive for the coronavirus. Photo courtesy of CNN

April 3 (UPI) -- CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin has tested positive for coronavirus, she announced Friday.

Working as the afternoon news anchor in CNN's New York City offices, she said in an Instagram message that she followed all precautions, "doing ALL the things we're being told to do," but symptoms "came on suddenly, yesterday afternoon. Chills, aches, fever."

She is the news channel's second on-air person to announce a positive coronavirus test. Earlier this week, CNN evening anchor Chris Cuomo reported that he, too, is infected.

"I'm healthy...no underlying conditions," Baldwin wrote. "Honestly, I feel like one of the lucky ones. I look forward to being back on [television] and seeing you real soon."