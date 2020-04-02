Wearing a face mask to guard against the coronavirus, a man walks past the famous Charging Bull statue on Wall Street in New York City on March 20. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- After two straight days of losses, stocks on Wall Street gained ground Thursday despite news of record unemployment figures in the United States.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average had gained nearly 300 points by 11:15 a.m. EDT. The S&P 500 climbed more than 30 points and the Nasdaq was up nearly 80.

The Dow lost almost 1,500 points in trading Tuesday and Wednesday after opening the week with a near 700-point gain.

About an hour before the New York Stock Exchange opened, the Labor Department reported its weekly unemployment figures, which said 6.6 million Americans filed for jobless benefits last week -- the highest single-week total in history and more than double the number from the previous week.

The Labor Department will release its March jobs report on Friday.