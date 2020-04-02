Walt Disney Co. closed down all U.S. amusement parks on March 12. File Photo by Brendan McDemid/EPA

April 2 (UPI) -- The Walt Disney Co. on Thursday said it will furlough some non-union employees later this month as its parks sit shuttered during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said the furloughs will begin April 19, though the number of employees to be affected wasn't disclosed.

"Disney employees have received full pay and benefits during this time, and we've committed to paying them through April 18, for a total of five additional weeks of compensation," the company said. "However, with no clear indication of when we can restart our businesses, we're forced to make the difficult decision to take the next step and furlough employees whose jobs aren't necessary at this time."

The announcement comes three weeks after Disney closed all its U.S. amusement parks to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The company has also suspended its cruise line, halted film production and delayed film premieres.

Disney said the furloughed workers will remain employees of the company and keep their benefits. They'll also be eligible for unemployment benefits.

CNN reported that those affected include park employees, as well as park designers.

Meanwhile, the company said it's suspended future payments for guests who pay monthly for annual passes. Those who paid for their passes in full will have their passes' expiration date extended,