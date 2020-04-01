Trending

Gov. Andrew Cuomo closes NYC playgrounds; Florida, Mississippi order lockdowns
China reports asymptomatic cases -- nearly 150 -- for first time
Magnitude-6.5 earthquake shakes Idaho; no reports of damage
White House experts project up to 200,000 U.S. coronavirus deaths
Prince Charles: COVID-19 is 'strange,' 'frustrating' and 'distressing'
Highlights of U.S. Space Force's first launch
