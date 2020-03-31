Streets are seen nearly empty in front of the the New York Stock Exchange on March 16. Tuesday's trading session closes out the first quarter of 2020, which will go down as the worst-performing first quarter in U.S. history. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks dipped after the opening bell Tuesday on the final day of the worst initial fiscal quarter in American history.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost more than 200 points within the first 30 minutes of trading on Wall Street. The S&P 500 was down about two dozen points and the Nasdaq had dropped about 60 points by 10 a.m. EDT.

The declines follow gains across all three indices on Monday, when the Dow gained nearly 700 points.

Tuesday ends the first quarter of 2020, which, due largely to the global coronavirus emergency, is set to conclude the worst-performing first quarter in American history.

For weeks at the end of Q1, Wall Street saw wild swings -- 1,000-point losses followed by 1,000-point gains -- and historic marks. Last week the Dow gained more than 10 percent in value in its greatest weekly performance since 1938. The bellwether index soared more than 2,100 points on March 24, its largest single-day percentage climb in nearly 90 years.

A week earlier, the Dow lost more than 17 percent of its value -- its worst weekly performance since the financial crisis in 2008. The index plummeted more than 3,000 points on March 16, and later closed below the 20,000 mark for the first time since early 2017.

"I think the market has established some type of bottom," Tom Lee, an analyst at Fundstrat Global Advisors, told CNBC. "I don't know if this is October '08 here; we still have some wood to chop."

The quarter also saw a completely empty New York Stock Exchange begin on March 23, as traders moved to all-electronic transactions to comply with recommended social distancing guidelines.