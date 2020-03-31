March 31 (UPI) -- A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck near Idaho on Tuesday night, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The earthquake struck about 45 miles west of Challis, Idaho, at about 5:52 p.m. and had a depth of 6.2 miles, according to USGS.

The agency said perceived shaking from the quake was "very strong," adding that it received about 16,000 reports of people who felt the tremors.

The USGS said however that it is likely to have a low impact and the Boise Police Department tweeted that there were no immediate reports of damage.

There is a 4 percent chance of one or more aftershocks larger than magnitude 6.5 throughout the next week, the USGS forecast.

"It is likely there will be smaller earthquakes over the next week, as well, with 4 to 790 magnitude 3 or higher aftershocks," the agency said. "Magnitude 3 and above are large enough to be felt near the epicenter. Then number of aftershocks will drop off over time, but a large aftershock can increase the numbers again, temporarily."