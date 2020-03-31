March 31 (UPI) -- A magnitude-6.5 earthquake struck near Boise, Idaho, on Tuesday night, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake hit about 45 miles west of Challis, Idaho, at about 5:52 p.m., at a depth of 6.2 miles, the USGS said. Challis is about 120 miles northeast of Boise in central Idaho.

The agency said shaking was "very strong," and added that it received about 16,000 reports from people who felt it.

The USGS said it's likely to have a low impact and the Boise Police Department tweeted that there were no immediate reports of damage.

There is a 4 percent chance of one or more aftershocks larger than magnitude-6.5 throughout the next week, the USGS forecast.

"It is likely there will be smaller earthquakes over the next week, as well, with 4 to 790 magnitude-3 or higher aftershocks," the agency said. "Magnitude-3 and above are large enough to be felt near the epicenter. Then number of aftershocks will drop off over time, but a large aftershock can increase the numbers again, temporarily."

A earthquake near Salt Lake City last month, about 300 miles to the southeast, was followed by dozens of aftershocks.