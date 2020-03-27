Pensylvania Avenue near the U.S. Capitol is nearly empty during the morning rush hour after Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser closed all nonessential businesses to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- House Democrats who are not in the nation's capital were advised to return quickly to Washington, D.C., in case an in-person vote is needed Friday to pass the coronavirus relief bill.

House leadership is planning to approve the $2.2 trillion package on a voice vote, since it has broad bipartisan support and passed the Senate unanimously on Wednesday. That would mean all voting members don't need to be physically present to vote at the U.S. Capitol.

Lawmakers began debating the bill Friday morning and a vote will follow.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned in a Thursday conference call with Democratic members, however, that any Republican lawmaker could force an in-person vote and urged members who were not in Washington to return immediately.

Democratic leader Steny Hoyer and Republican leader Kevin McCarthy agreed Thursday to allow a voice vote to pass the relief package. But there has been growing concern that Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who is unhappy with some elements of the bill, might try and force the roll call vote.

"The Senate did some voodoo just like with Obamacare. Took a House bill dealing with taxes, stripped every word, and put their bill in it," he tweeted Thursday. "It's the House's job to reject the process."

Massie said in another tweet the package and hefty measures from the Treasury and Federal Reserve will result in $68,000 per family of new national debt and dollar devaluation.

"Not a good deal," he wrote.

Hoyer's office said late Thursday party lawmakers were encouraged to return to Washington for a "possibility that a House Republican may suggest a quorum is not present and attempt to call for a recorded vote on final passage."

"We have notified our members of the possibility that the bill may not pass by voice vote," he said.

The legislation -- the largest ever passed by the Senate -- provides direct payments to Americans who earn up to $99,000. Those with children will receive $500 for each child. It also creates a small business loan program, a fund for industries and a fund for states and localities whose coffers have been depleted.

The measure also expands unemployment insurance to four months and includes money for hospitals, nursing homes and other healthcare facilities.