Screeners check passengers arriving at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Va., on March 13. Photo by Glenn Fawcett/U.S. Customs and Border Protection/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- Two U.S. government agencies have announced major policy suspensions due to the spread of the coronavirus disease.

The Department of Homeland Security said it's pushing back a deadline, by a year, for airports to require REAL ID-compliant identification from travelers. The Environmental Protection Agency likewise announced it will temporarily suspend enforcement of regulations and fines. Both agencies made the announcements Thursday.

The EPA cited worker shortages, social distancing advice and travel restrictions stemming from the outbreak. A seven-page memo outlined the indefinite suspension.

It calls on all facilities with obligations to adhere to environmental standards to "act responsibly under the circumstances."

"The pandemic may constrain the ability of regulated entities to perform routine compliance monitoring, integrity testing, sampling, laboratory analysis, training, and reporting or certification," it states.

The new policy is retroactive to March 13.

The DHS' REAL ID deadline, which was scheduled to take effect Oct. 1, was pushed back one year to the same date in 2021. The move gives U.S. airports another 12 months before they begin requiring all travelers to have enhanced driver's licenses that meet the program's security standards.

"States across the country are temporarily closing or restricting access to DMVs. This action will preclude millions of people from applying for and receiving their REAL ID," the agency said in a statement. "Extending the deadline will also allow the Department to work with Congress to implement needed changes to expedite the issuance of REAL IDs once the current health crisis concludes."

The program, passed by Congress in 2005, also requires enhanced identification for entry into federal buildings. Several states are already issuing compliant driver's licenses and identification cards.

Pandemic empties streets, public spaces around the world The street is empty in front of the Wynn Las Vegas and Encore hotels during the coronavirus shutdown of the Strip in Las Vegas on March 26. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo A view down an empty Las Vegas Boulevard. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo Pedestrians walk in an uncrowded Central Park in New York City on March 26. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo A couple of lone pedestrians cross Madison Avenue during rush hour in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo A child rides a scooter on the empty plaza in front of the U.S. Supreme Court after the coronavirus pandemic forced the high court to postpone arguments, in Washington, D.C on March 26. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo People walk in the nearly drained reflecting pool near the Lincoln Memorial on March 26, the first day after Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser closed all nonessential businesses to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo The normally busy lunchtime area of Kiener Plaza is all but empty in St. Louis, Mo., on March 25. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo In a rare moment, no cars or people are seen in one of the San Francisco's premier tourist sites, the Golden Gate Bridge, on March 25. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo A pedestrian wearing a protective mask crosses a Manhattan street near the George Washington Bridge in New York City on March 24. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Only a couple of beachgoers are found along Zuma Beach in Malibu, Calif., on March 23. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo A couple walks through the deserted Third Street mall in Santa Monica, Calif., on March 23. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo The normally packed Crown Candy Kitchen is empty at lunchtime in St. Louis on March 23. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo A woman crosses Seventh Avenue as it rains in a near empty Times Square in New York City on March 23. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo No lines at Union Station as the coronavirus brings train travel to a near stop in Washington, D.C., on March 23. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo No visitors are at the Lincoln Memorial on March 23 after Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser stopped vehicle access to the National Mall and closed pedestrian access to the cherry blossoms. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo Police block traffic to the National Mall. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI.. | License Photo A normally bustling First Street is eerily quiet in the Little Tokyo section of Los Angeles on March 22. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo A homeless encampment in the shadow of Los Angeles City Hall on March 22 is vacant after the city moved 6,000 homeless people into 42 recreation centers. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo The United Artists Theatre offers a whimsical missive on its marquee in downtown Los Angeles on March 22. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo A public playground is off-limits in the Echo Park section of Los Angeles on March 22. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo The 110 Harbor Freeway in downtown Los Angeles on March 22, a Sunday afternoon, a time when traffic would normally be heavier. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Grant Avenue in San Francisco's Chinatown is almost empty on March 22. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo The normally full parking lot at the 55-store Hagerstown Premium Outlets in Hagerstown, Md., is empty as the business complex is closed due to the coronavirus response on March 22. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo A lone boy rides a scooter in Union Square in New York City on March 22. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Traders work on the the floor of the New York Stock Exchange at the opening bell on Wall Street in New York City on March 18. The following Monday, in-person trading on the floor was halted. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Two students walk down the long stairwell in front of Brookings Administration Building at Washington University in St. Louis on March 19. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo Very light traffic is seen from the Red Line Train at San Francisco International Airport on March 19. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo A man wears a protective mask in a scarcely populated bus station in central Tel Aviv on March 16. Photo by Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE The Beverly Center mall in Los Angeles is empty of customers on March 18. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo A restaurant sits empty in the mall. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Tourist areas of Los Angeles are empty on March 18, including the original Farmers Market. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo The Hollywood and Highland Center on March 18. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Historic Olvera Street sits empty in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic on March 18. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo The Hollywood Casino is empty of cars after closing in Maryland Heights, Mo., on March 18. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo The morning rush hour in Times Square in New York City see little pedestrian traffic on March 18. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Military personnel disinfect streets in Santiago de Compostela, Spain, on March 18. Photo by Lavandeira Jr/EPA-EFE The U.S. Capitol Rotunda stands empty in Washington, D.C. on March 17. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo Very few travelers fill the floors at Newark International Airport in Newark, N.J. on March 16. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo A lone person walks through departures at Narita International Airport in Chiba prefecture, Japan on March 16. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo Signs reminding riders of proper hygiene and other steps to help combat the spread of the coronavirus are seen at the Farragut West Metro Station in Washington, D.C., on March 16. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo Commuters walk in a near empty Grand Central Station Terminal between 7:30 and 8 a.m. March 16 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Streets and sidewalks remain empty during rush hour on March 16 in the central business district of Beijing. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo Public health warnings are on display on roads and bus stops in Beijing on March 16. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo "Closed" signs are seen at check-in counters at Tokyo International Airport on March 15. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo A lone package of toilet paper sits on the shelf at a Target store in Medina, Ohio on March 15. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo The baseball field and spectator seats are empty at the spring training facility Fitteam Stadium of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Fla., on March 12, after a game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo The office of Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington state is closed on March 12 in Washington, D.C. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo The courtyard in front of the chapel sits vacant at lunchtime on the usually bustling Stanford University campus in Palo Alto, Calif. on March 10. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo A man stands outside on an empty shopping center sidewalk in New Rochelle, N.Y. on March 10. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo An interior view of the nearly empty Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II arcades in Milan, Italy, on March 8. Photo by Matteo Corner/EPA-EFE A street in Seoul's Namdaemun market, a popular tourist destination, is nearly empty on March 4. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo A restaurant in Seoul's Namdaemun market is completely empty on March 4. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo A normally thriving tourist district has been closed, except to those with a special permit, due to the threat of spreading the deadly coronavirus in Beijing on March 5. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo Tokyo Disney has no visitors in Urayasu, Chiba-Prefecture, Japan on February 29. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo Few passengers are seen at Tokyo Disney station in Urayasu, Chiba-Prefecture, Japan on February 29. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo Normally busy streets are empty in Beijing on February 27. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo A subway platorm is nearly empty in Daegu, South Korea on February 21. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo A worker wears a protective face mask in a closed park in Beijing on February 13. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo A main train station remains quiet as Chinese are allowed to return to the capital after a lengthened Lunar New Year holiday due to the threat of spreading the deadly coronavirus in Beijing on February 10. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo One of the capital's main subway stations is nearly empty during a normally busy rush hour in Beijing on February 6. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo The Forbidden City, as well as other popular tourist destinations, have been closed as the Chinese government takes steps to counter the spread of coronavirus in Beijing on January 26. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo