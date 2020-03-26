A board is seen last Friday on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, on Wall Street in New York City. U.S. stocks opened with a third straight day of gains Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 26 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks began a third straight day with gains on Thursday after the Senate passed a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package that's now in the House.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average had climbed by more than 1,000 points by 11:30 a.m. EDT, after gaining almost 500 points on Wednesday. The benchmark index grew by more than 2,100 points on Tuesday.

The S&P 500 was up more than 100 points and the Nasdaq climbed nearly 300.

Traders on the New York Stock Exchange have been working remotely since the trading floor closed last Friday.

The gains followed a report from the Labor Department that cited an increase of unemployment claims last week of 3 million, the greatest single-week increase in U.S. history.

Earlier Thursday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told NBC's Today the central bank will continue to provide capital to businesses hampered by the coronavirus crisis.

"When it comes to this lending, we're not going to run out of ammunition, that doesn't happen," Powell said. "We still have policy room in other dimensions to support the economy."

Internationally, stocks were more mixed. A day after a record gain, Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 4.5 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped 1.2 percent. The Shanghai Composite tumbled 0.6 percent.

In Europe, Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 both dropped 2 percent and Britain's FTSE 100 fell 2.6 percent.