The Powerball will cut its minimum jackpot from $40 million to $20 million and lower increases between each drawing from $10 million to $2 million amid decreased sales due to shelter in place orders due to the global outbreak of COVID-19. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 26 (UPI) -- The group that oversees the Powerball lottery game announced that they will cut jackpot numbers amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The Powerball Product Group said Wednesday that following the next grand prize win, the Powerball jackpot will reset from $40 million to $20 million while minimum increases after each drawing will drop from $10 million to $2 million.

"Powerball players in many U.S. lottery states jurisdictions are under shelter-in-place orders or recommendations from their governors or mayors, which have affected normal consumer behaviors," Powerball Product Group Chairman Gregory Mineo said. "Just like other enterprises around the world that are making adjustments, we are making proactive changes to continue to offer the world's premier lottery product."

The current lottery jackpot for Saturday's scheduled drawing is $160 million with an estimated cash value of $122.4 million.

The Powerball lottery operates in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands and tickets sell for $2 per play.