The fast food giant introduced its expanded menu to include breakfast more than four years ago. File Photo by Billie Jean Shaw/UPI

March 26 (UPI) -- McDonald's said it's temporarily suspending its popular all-day breakfast menu as part of an effort to streamline operations until the end of the coronavirus crisis.

The breakfast expansion has been a hit with customers since McDonald's first introduced the added menu in late 2015.

"We are working with our franchisees and local restaurants to focus on serving our most popular choices and will begin temporarily removing some items from the menu over the next few weeks," Senior Vice President of Operations Bill Garrett said Thursday. "We will regularly evaluate the situation and look to move back to our regular menu as soon as possible."

McDonald's President Joe Erlinger also promised all-day breakfast will return.

Last week, McDonald's closed all of its restaurant seating areas and child play areas, limiting service to drive-thru customers.