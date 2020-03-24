The Dow Jones Industrial average immediately gained more than 1,000 points after the opening bell. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks soared after the opening bell on Wall Street Tuesday morning, as federal lawmakers appear to be closing in on a major coronavirus economic rescue package.

The Dow Jones Industrial average immediately gained more than 1,000 points after the bell and had risen by almost 1,500 points by 10:30 a.m. EDT, and back above the 20,000 mark.

The S&P 500 was up 160 points and the Nasdaq was up more than 400 points.

The gains reflected optimism that U.S. Senate and House negotiators would soon pass a stimulus package, which was again rejected Monday by Senate Democrats who felt it favored U.S. corporate interests more than those of most Americans.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Senate Democratic leader Chuck said late Monday a deal was close.

The Dow fell nearly 600 points on Monday, its first day of all electronic trading after the New York Stock Exchange closed the trading floor to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.