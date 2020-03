March 23 (UPI) -- The White House Coronavirus Task Force will give a press briefing Monday evening on the government's efforts to battle the pandemic.

Officials are scheduled to speak at 5:30 p.m. EDT in the James S. Brady Briefing Room.

The briefing comes as the United States became the nation with the third-largest number of COVID-19 cases in the world. Johns Hopkins University reported at least 573 deaths and 41,000 cases as of 2 p.m.