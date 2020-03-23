Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden addresses the coronavirus outbreak from Wilmington, Del., on March 12. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Monday morning will give the first of what he says will be regular coronavirus updates.

The party's front-runner, Biden is scheduled to deliver the update at 11:30 a.m. EDT from his home in Wilmington, Del.

The former vice president announced Sunday he will begin holding regular coronavirus updates from his home, where he's been since the outbreak effectively interrupted the his campaign more than a week ago. Opponent and Sen. Bernie Sanders has also returned to his home in Vermont.

Biden has been highly critical so far of President Donald Trump's response to the coronavius disease. Sunday, he said the outbreak shows why the Affordable Care Act is necessary and asked Trump to drop efforts to dismantle it. In a post to his Medium page, Biden also denounced Trump's response to the outbreak and accused him of putting corporate interests ahead of American families.

"The White House and the Senate Republicans have proposed a $500 billion slush fund for corporations, with almost no conditions," he wrote. "We can't let Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell hold small businesses, workers, and communities hostage until they get their no-strings corporate bailout."

Biden holds a sizable delegate lead over Sanders in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, scheduled for Milwaukee in July.