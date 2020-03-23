The sun glows through smoke and haze from the Camp Fire in Butte County, Calif., on November 17, 2018. The blaze was started by sparks from a PG&E transmission line. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- California utility Pacific Gas & Electric agreed Monday to plead guilty to dozens of counts of involuntary manslaughter for its role in the deadliest wildfire in state history 16 months ago.

A PG&E transmission line sparked the Camp Fire in November 2018, which ultimately led to the deaths of 84 people.

Monday, the utility said it will plead to all 84 counts of manslaughter as part of a plea agreement with the Butte County district attorney.

The company also agreed to pay a maximum $3.5 million fine, in addition to $500,000 to the Butte County District Attorney Environmental and Consumer Protection Trust Fund to cover costs related to the fire investigation.

The Camp Fire burned more than 153,000 acres and 95 percent of the town of Paradise, including nearly 14,000 homes and thousands of other buildings.

PG&E filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year, in part, to set up a trust fund to compensate victims of fires started by company equipment.